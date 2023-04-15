All new electric connections to operate on pre-paid mode: KPDCL

Srinagar: All prospective consumers applying for new electric connections would have to make bill payments on prepaid basis. An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) to keep pace with the latest state of art technology coupled with empowering consumers with transparency had taken this decision that all new electric connections would operate on a prepaid mode.

It said that with this step towards reforms, consumers that were applying for new connections should be provided smart meters with prepaid functionality for bill payment.

KPDCL said that for new connections, prospective consumers should apply online at www.kpdcl.jkpdd.net.