All new electric connections to operate on pre-paid mode: KPDCL

Srinagar: All prospective consumers applying for new electric connections would have to make bill payments on prepaid basis. An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) to keep pace with the latest state of art technology coupled with empowering consumers with transparency had taken this decision that all new electric connections would operate on a prepaid mode.
It said that with this step towards reforms, consumers that were applying for new connections should be provided smart meters with prepaid functionality for bill payment.
KPDCL said that for new connections, prospective consumers should apply online at www.kpdcl.jkpdd.net.
“The consumer should deposit the security deposit and first prepaid recharge corresponding to sanctioned load to energise the smart meter,” an official spokesman said.
He said that the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had already launched the Smart Bill Sahuliyat App (PWA) and SMART BS on February 27, 2023, to start the new era of transparency where consumers can check, manage and pay their bills on the same portal.
The spokesman said that the consumers could additionally make use of any choice of online payment gateway including ‘mpay’ or recharge through J&K Bank’s branch in the same manner as postpaid bill payment.
He said that KPDCL would provide and install the new smart meter.
The spokesman said that the latest development would bring more transparency in the power sector reforms of Kashmir and provide reliable power supply by demand side management at the consumer level.