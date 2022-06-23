All PM package posts to be divisional level posts of Kashmir division: Govt

Jammu: In consonance with the major demand of agitating employees, mainly Kashmiri Pandits, the J&K government has announced that for maintaining its (package’s) spirit, all Prime Minister (PM) package posts will be divisional level posts of Kashmir division and all the appointing departments will maintain separate seniority list for such employees.

Applicability of in-situ promotion avenues for all the employees appointed under PM package will be as per their eligibility and seniority. Their seniority will run parallel to the seniority of the regular employees in the appointing departments.

The decision is in pursuance with the Administrative Council decision No 89/6/2022 dated June 8, 2022 deliberating the issues of seniority or career progression of the employees appointed under PM package.