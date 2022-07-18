All SOPs in place to mitigate spread of virus in schools: DSEK

Srinagar: The Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) said all the Covid-19 SOPs were in place to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 virus among students in the schools. The statement comes amid the spike in the Covid-19 cases reported from J&K on a daily basis.

Talking to media persons on the sidelines of a coaching Centre at Raj Bagh here, the DSEK Tasaduq Hussain Mir said there was no challenge as of now in terms of Covid-19. "From the last two years, we have become experienced after witnessing Covid-19 cases. So we have put all the precautionary measures in place to combat the spread of the virus in schools," he said.

Notably there is no let up in the daily spike in Covid-19 cases which has raised apprehensions about the safety of the school going children.