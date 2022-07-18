All SOPs in place to mitigate spread of virus in schools: DSEK

Srinagar: The Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) said all the Covid-19 SOPs were in place to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 virus among students in the schools. The statement comes amid the spike in the Covid-19 cases reported from J&K on a daily basis.
Talking to media persons on the sidelines of a coaching Centre at Raj Bagh here, the DSEK Tasaduq Hussain Mir said there was no challenge as of now in terms of Covid-19. "From the last two years, we have become experienced after witnessing Covid-19 cases. So we have put all the precautionary measures in place to combat the spread of the virus in schools," he said.
Notably there is no let up in the daily spike in Covid-19 cases which has raised apprehensions about the safety of the school going children.
The experts have already stressed adherence to Covid-19 Sops saying that any negligence in maintaining Covid-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) can turn the situation out of control.
The government has already cautioned the health officials and asked them to stay alert. The health officials have been asked to promote CAB and ramp up testing facilities as well. Meanwhile, DSEK said the department was already taking all precautions and focus was laid on sanitisation of school premises, separate toilet and drinking water facilities for students in schools besides ensuring that social distance is maintained within the campuses.
"At present, there is no panic but if need arises as per the situation, we can divide the students in two groups and call fifty percent students of a class to the school on alternate days. But as of now, there is no need to do it," he said.
He said the department was observing the situation keenly and all the decisions will be taken according to the situation.
About the present status of enrollment DSEK said the student population witnessed an increase by 19 percent as around 1.18 lakh new admissions were registered in government schools. "There is no 100 percent increase in the enrollment. If that happens then all the students from private schools have to be enrolled in government schools," he said. He said both government and private schools were contributing their bit and doing a commendable job.
"During the enrollment drive, we enrolled the kids who were out of school or couldn't pay their fee in private schools due to Covid-19 pandemic," he said. He said the student should not remain out of school and the department tried to bring back students in government schools who could not afford private schools.
"We enrolled specially abled students and enrollment of girl children also witnesses an increase in schools as well," he said. About the implementation of NEP-2020, the DSEK said the endeavour of the scheme was how the school education department will meet the challenges in next 20 to 30 years. "Our targets are set and we are on the right track. We are hopeful to implement the scheme in letter and spirit," he said.