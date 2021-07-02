All staff, students to be vaccinated before reopening of schools, colleges

Srinagar: The health department has decided to organise special vaccination drives for students and teaching and non-teaching staff in schools and colleges before the educational institutions reopen for physical class work in J&K.

In this regard the Director Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) in an official communication to Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) and Director Colleges J&K has conveyed that all the teaching and non-teaching staff besides the eligible students should be fully vaccinated before any decision is taken by the government regarding reopening of educational institutions in J&K UT. “It will prevent potential resurgence of COVID-19 cases upon opening up of educational institutions,” reads the communication of DHSK.

The DHSK in his letter has further stated that the dates for vaccination of all teaching and non-teaching staff as well as eligible students (batch-wise) may be conveyed to the directorate at the earliest.

“The vaccination sites will be created at the places to be identified by you. An early action in the matter shall be highly appreciated,” the letter reads.

The communication of DHSK had given rise to the speculations about the reopening of the educational institutions. However, DHSK M S Rather when contacted said that there was no information or communication from the government about the reopening of the educational institutions.

“We do not know when the government will open the schools and colleges in J&K. We just want that all teachers and non-teaching staff should get vaccinated before educational institutions open here,” he said.

Meanwhile DSEK Tasaduq Hussain Mir when contacted said the decision about reopening of educational institutions will be taken by the executive committee. “This vaccination drive of the health department is one of its targets under which they vaccinate people to complete their target. It has nothing to do with reopening of schools,” he said.