All Tertiary Care Hospitals in J&K to be accredited through NABH

In a recent meeting held under the Chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, Vivek Bharadwaj, with the Chief Executive Officer NABH, Dr Atul Kochar, and heads of all the line departments of Health and Medical Education, it was decided that three hospitals each in Jammu and Srinagar shall be put to entry level certification for NABH in the beginning followed by full level accreditation. The

Institutions indentified in Jammu included SMGS Hospital Jammu, Super Speciality Hospital and Dental Hospital while LD Hospital, Super Speciality Hospital and Dental Hospital Srinagar were identified in Kashmir division besides all the AYUSH institutions in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.