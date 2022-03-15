All Tertiary Care Hospitals in J&K to be accredited through NABH

Jammu: The Health and Medical Education Department has tied up with the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH), a constituent Board of the Quality Council of India (QCI), for seeking NABH accreditation for tertiary care Hospitals in Jammu and Kashmir.
In a recent meeting held under the Chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, Vivek Bharadwaj, with the Chief Executive Officer NABH, Dr Atul Kochar, and heads of all the line departments of Health and Medical Education, it was decided that three hospitals each in Jammu and Srinagar shall be put to entry level certification for NABH in the beginning followed by full level accreditation. The
Institutions indentified in Jammu included SMGS Hospital Jammu, Super Speciality Hospital and Dental Hospital while LD Hospital, Super Speciality Hospital and Dental Hospital Srinagar were identified in Kashmir division besides all the AYUSH institutions in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.
In this regard, the first three day onsite orientation program was started today at Government Medical College Srinagar in which 40 participants from GMC Srinagar and its Associated Hospitals participated for necessary training.
Similar onsite programme for the Government Medical College, Jammu and its Associated Hospitals shall be conducted on 21st March 2022 and for the AYUSH Institutions on 23rd March 2022.
The programme is aimed at improving the quality of healthcare delivery by identifying the gaps in infrastructure, equipment, allied services besides streamlining the quality of human resources. The gap analysis will serve as an audit of the entire healthcare system which shall be filled in a systemic manner.