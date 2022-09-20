All those involved in narcotic trade will be booked under PSA: DGP

Jammu: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Tuesday said that anyone found to be involved in narcotic trade would be booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Speaking to media persons after attending an official function organised in the memory of killed Police personnel in Gulabgarh village of Reasi district promised strict action against the narcotics smugglers and traders.

He said that the security forces were fully alert to scuttle infiltration attempts and conspiracies from across the border to disturb peace in J&K.

Talking about the arrest of some religious scholars in Kashmir under the PSA, the DGP said, “Law does not distinguish based on religion or sect. Strict action will be taken against all those who violate the law.”