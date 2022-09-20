All those involved in narcotic trade will be booked under PSA: DGP

Jammu: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Tuesday said that anyone found to be involved in narcotic trade would be booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA).
Speaking to media persons after attending an official function organised in the memory of killed Police personnel in Gulabgarh village of Reasi district promised strict action against the narcotics smugglers and traders.
He said that the security forces were fully alert to scuttle infiltration attempts and conspiracies from across the border to disturb peace in J&K.
Talking about the arrest of some religious scholars in Kashmir under the PSA, the DGP said, “Law does not distinguish based on religion or sect. Strict action will be taken against all those who violate the law.”
Singh said that the launch pads and training centres had not been closed across the border.
“However, the security forces are fully geared up to defeat such designs and fail infiltration bids by the terrorists. Almost daily such attempts to push terrorists and weapons, which see a rise before the onset of winter to sustain terrorism, are being foiled by our alert security personnel with perfect synergy. Two suicide bombers were killed in Jammu before the Prime Minister visited J&K earlier this year. So, most of such efforts have been successfully defeated. Those terrorists, who succeeded in infiltrating were killed in operations conducted in Jammu, Rajouri, and Poonch, and those who crossed different parts of Kashmir were killed there,” the DGP said.
Responding to queries about terror incidents in the Jammu region, he said that attempts were being made to revive terrorism in Rajouri, Poonch, and other districts including Reasi, presently almost free of terrorists.
“But the security forces are conducting operations to wipe out this menace by eliminating terrorists, busting their networks, and foiling designs of Pakistani agents and their handlers,” he said.