All-women police stations, cells in Kashmir tackling crimes; building trust with empathy

Srinagar: Five all-women Police Stations (PSs) and eight Women Police Cells (WPCs), tackling rising crimes against women in Kashmir, are gradually attaining success in winning trust of their main stakeholders (women) with empathy.

These Police Stations are in Srinagar, Baramulla, Pulwama, Anantnag and Kupwara while the Women Police Cells are in Budgam, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Shopian, Kulgam and Police districts of Awantipora and Handwara.

Officials said, “The dearth of staff in these Police Stations is being gradually addressed; besides Women Police Cells will be converted into Police Stations in future.”

Over the years there has been an increasing trend in crimes against women viz., domestic violence, atrocities, eve teasing, stalking, matrimonial problems, acid attacks. In this backdrop, there was an urgent need of creation of police stations exclusively manned by women so that women could feel free to contact for any assistance.