Allotment of MBBS seats in Pakistan | ED raids 3 locations in Kashmir

They said that another team of the central probe agency also raided the house of Hurriyat leader Qazi Yasir at Qazi Mohalla in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district Thursday morning.

“A team is also carrying out raids at the house of one Syed Khalid Geelani at Baghat in Srinagar,” officials said.

They said that the raids were being conducted in connection with the case of allotting MBBS seats to J&K residents in different colleges in Pakistan.