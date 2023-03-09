Allotment of MBBS seats in Pakistan | ED raids 3 locations in Kashmir

Srinagar: The Enforcement Directorate Thursday raided three places including the houses of Hurriyat leader Qazi Yasir and Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement Chairman Zaffar Bhat in a case linked to allotment of MBBS seats in Pakistan.
Official sources said that the central probe agency along with local Police Thursday morning raided the house of Muhammad Akbar Bhat alias Zaffar Bhat, who is the chairman of J&K Salvation Movement, at Baghi Mehtab in Srinagar.
They said that another team of the central probe agency also raided the house of Hurriyat leader Qazi Yasir at Qazi Mohalla in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district Thursday morning.
“A team is also carrying out raids at the house of one Syed Khalid Geelani at Baghat in Srinagar,” officials said.
They said that the raids were being conducted in connection with the case of allotting MBBS seats to J&K residents in different colleges in Pakistan.