Allowing Muharram procession government’s prerogative: High Court

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh Wednesday left it for the government to decide on the Muharram procession from Guru Bazaar to Dalgate here even as it said it was the “domain of the administration, security agencies, and other stakeholders to take a call on it”.

The practice of taking out Muharram processions in the City Centre remains banned since 1989.

Seeking its intervention, a registered trust of the Shia community of Srinagar through its Secretary Aga Syed Mujtaba Abass had filed a Public Interest Litigation before the court for allowing the Shia community to take out the religious processions especially on the 8th of Muharram from Guru Bazaar to Dalgate.