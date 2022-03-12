Almond flower bloom a visual treat this spring season

Srinagar: After a hiatus of more than 2 years, owing to COVID19 which had brought life to a standstill, thousands of holidaymakers are now looking forward to spending vacations in the scenic locales of Kashmir.

While nature enthusiasts and picnickers are keen on visiting health resorts across Kashmir, the Valley is waiting to welcome nature lovers with open arms, with a riot of colour across the Badamwari in old Srinagar.

Badamwari, a historic park also known as Warris Shah Bagh, was revived by J&K Bank in 2008 and last year the Badamwari was transferred to the Floriculture Department, officials said. The garden is located at the foothills of Hari Parbat Fort.