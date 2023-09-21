Altaf Bukhari appeals those from Hurriyat, Jamaat who believe in India’s sovereignty, integrity to join Apni Party

Srinagar: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari today made an appeal to political leaders and prominent workers including those from the Hurriyat Conference and Jamaat-e-Islami, who believe in the sovereignty and integrity of India and its constitution to join his party to strengthen the peace process in Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to Greater Kashmir he said those who are terrorists, anti-nationals, hatching conspiracies with enemy country and involved in drugs cannot join the Apni Party.

He stated that his appeal is also for those in other parties including the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). “I want to make Apni Party an all-inclusive party and not like a family party. The foundation of the Apni Party was laid on the principle of truth and the truth is that our destiny lies with India and the solution of all our problems also lies with New Delhi. We are strictly adhering to this principle and continue to work for peace and for ending the bloodshed and violence,” Bukhari said.

Asked whether he wants to bring the people from Jamaat-e-Islami and Hurriyat Conference into the national mainstream, Bukhari said, “I want to strengthen the peace process. Peace is very important for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Infact peace is more important for us than anybody else. “