Altaf Bukhari asks Pakistani leaders not to meddle in Kashmir affairs

Asked when exactly the assembly polls will be held in Jammu and Kashmir, he said he is as clueless about it as the other people here." Let me tell you, we are as much clueless about the timing of assembly polls as you people are. We do not know when exactly the elections are going to be held here," the Apni Party President said.

He viewed that there is no scope for misuse of power in the recent government order to attach the properties of those harbouring militants. "Police has already made it clear that property of only those, found involved, will be attached," he said.

Bukhari said he and his party are against harbouring of militants." Giving shelter to militants has only given graveyards and jails to Kashmiris. Even common people realise this thing.

There is a growing realisation among the people and particularly youth now that this bloodshed and violence is only leading towards death and destruction. That is why we see significant improvement in situation on ground. The stone pelting has ended.

The credit must go to the youth who have realised that pelting stones was a futile exercise. The credit must also go to the cooperation of the people in this direction, " Bukhari said.