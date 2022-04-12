Altaf Bukhari asks Pakistani leaders not to meddle in Kashmir affairs

Srinagar: Asking the Pakistani leadership not to meddle in the affairs of Kashmir, J&K Apni Party President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday said Kashmiri people are capable of taking up their issues and problems with Central Government in New Delhi and getting those resolved.
Bukhari was addressing a press conference here.The press conference was organised by him to seek the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his Jammu visit on April 24 in the plight and sufferings of "over one lakh daily wagers", working in various J&K government departments, and to get their services regularised and due wages released.
Senior party leaders, Rafi Ahmad Mir and Farooq Andrabi were also present at the press conference.
When asked about his reaction on the statement of new Pakistan Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharief on Kashmir, Bukhari said,
"Pakistani leaders should not meddle in our affairs. They should focus on the matters of their own country. They should leave our matters to us. We are capable to raise our issues and problems with our Central Government in Delhi and get those solved."
He refused to comment when a media person asked him about his reaction on the reports of a non-confidence motion against the government in POK. " This does not concern us," Bukhari said.
Asked when exactly the assembly polls will be held in Jammu and Kashmir, he said he is as clueless about it as the other people here." Let me tell you, we are as much clueless about the timing of assembly polls as you people are. We do not know when exactly the elections are going to be held here," the Apni Party President said.
He viewed that there is no scope for misuse of power in the recent government order to attach the properties of those harbouring militants. "Police has already made it clear that property of only those, found involved, will be attached," he said.
Bukhari said he and his party are against harbouring of militants." Giving shelter to militants has only given graveyards and jails to Kashmiris. Even common people realise this thing.
There is a growing realisation among the people and particularly youth now that this bloodshed and violence is only leading towards death and destruction. That is why we see significant improvement in situation on ground. The stone pelting has ended.
The credit must go to the youth who have realised that pelting stones was a futile exercise. The credit must also go to the cooperation of the people in this direction, " Bukhari said.
He asked the government that it while taking credit for an end to stone pelting and violence , must also acknowledge the contribution of youth and common people for making it possible. Apni Party President hoped that people will continue to save their children from falling prey to the vicious circle of violence and help them in living a peaceful and normal life.
Bukhari said that the reason for "the people and leadership getting irrelevant here and not having a say in government affairs" is becausesome politicians and their parties for their own vested interests keep on telling others to chase impossible dreams."
These politicians refuse to accept the ground realities and do not tell the people the truth. They ask masses to chase such dreams, which can be never fulfilled. Such a practice is making everybody irrelevant here and we are feeling weak and feel that we do not have a say in the government and that the administration does not take our demands seriously,"he said.
Bukhari added that "we need to come out of this zone to make ourselves relevant and powerful so that we are taken seriously and heard." "That is possible when we understand the reality around us and do not mislead people to get something which is not achievable, "he said.
The Apni Party president said the press conference was basically organised to raise the issue of human sufferings related to the plight of over one lakh daily wagers, working in large number of government departments.
These daily wagers are working since decades and years. Neither their services are being regularised nor their due wages paid, he added.
"Prime Minister is visiting Jammu on April 24. This is his first visit to union territory of Jammu and Kashmir since August 5, 2019. We want to highlight the plight of these daily wagers and SPOs today. We seek the intervention of Prime Minister into the matter and demand that the services of these daily wagers are regularised and their due wages released at the earliest," he said. Bukhari hoped that Prime Minister gives necessary directions to the government here so that the sufferings of these daily wagers and their families come to an end.
Apni Party President said these daily wagers play an active role in ensuring power and water supply in difficult times as well.
" A number of PDD daily wagers have lost their lives while working during duty. Only yesterday a tragic mishap occured. The administration seems indifferent towards their sufferings. Their services have not been regularised. Even if they are paid something, it is very meagre amount and in violation of labour laws. The top officials need to be taken to task for these violations, " he said. He said daily wagers in health department did a commendable job during COVID. " These daily wagers are our real heros ," Bukhari said.
Apni Party President added that if the demands of these daily wagers are not met within 60 days, his party will take to streets against this " injustice."