Altaf Bukhari calls on Amit Shah in New Delhi

Srinagar: Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Tuesday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and urged him “to facilitate necessary Confidence Building Measures (CBMs) to enhance the prevailing peace in Jammu and Kashmir”.

An Apni Party statement issued here said that Bukhari held a meeting with Shah in New Delhi to address various crucial matters concerning the political, economic, and administrative issues of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The discussions between the two leaders focused on a wide range of issues, aiming to enhance prevailing peace, foster development, improve governance, and address the political dynamics in the region,” the statement said.

It said that during the meeting, Bukhari provided a comprehensive appraisal to Shah regarding the existing state of peace and harmony in J&K.

The statement said that he told the Home Minister that people of J&K had played a significant role in fostering and maintaining peace, demonstrating their commitment to a peaceful environment.

It said that Bukhari also conveyed that the people were eager to contribute even more to strengthen the ongoing peace process, as they aspire to reap the benefits that come with an enhanced state of peace.

The Apni Party statement said that Bukhari conveyed his urgent appeal to the Union Home Minister, stressing the need for New Delhi to take immediate CBMs to further bolster the prevailing public sentiment.

“In particular, he recommended two significant actions: the release of prominent religious leaders ahead of the upcoming Eid celebration, and the timely announcement of assembly polls in J&K,” the statement said.

It said that the release of prominent religious leaders including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Moulana Abdul Rasheed Dawoodi, and Moulana Mushtaq Ahmad Veeri, would further fill the environment with a spirit of positivity.

“These influential figures possess the ability to play an important role in helping eradicate social evils, including the prevailing drug abuse in the Valley. Furthermore, the long-awaited announcement of assembly polls in the region would instill a sense of political empowerment among the people. These measures would not only foster a positive atmosphere but will also signify the government’s commitment to empowering the people and upholding democratic processes in Jammu and Kashmir,” the statement quoted the Apni Party President as conveying to the Home Minister.

“Since J&K has been experiencing an extended period of peace and harmony after a considerable duration, it is an opportune moment to take proactive measures to strengthen democracy and enhance peace further in the region. It is primitive that people are not deprived of their constitutional right to choose their own representatives any longer,” Bukhari said.

Welcoming the Amarnath Yatra, he told the Home Minister that J&K people were eager to greet the yatris as this yatra had always played a pivotal role in fostering religious harmony, strengthening cultural bonds, and yielding significant economic benefits for the people of J&K.

The Apni Party statement said that Bukhari stressed the importance of granting people every opportunity to showcase their warm hospitality by wholeheartedly welcoming the yatra and embracing the yatris with open hearts and minds.

He emphasised the need for the government to have unwavering trust in the people and to ensure ample opportunities for them to extend their gracious hospitality to the yatris.

“By doing so, it would not only enhance the overall experience of the pilgrims but also foster a positive and inclusive environment that promotes cultural exchange, understanding, and harmony between the local population and the visiting devotees,” Bukhari said.