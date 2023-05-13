Altaf Bukhari calls on Lt Governor

Srinagar: J&K Apni Party President and former minister Altaf Bukhari called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan on Saturday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the senior politicians discussed with the LG various issues of public importance including availability of subsidised ration at landed cost to the beneficiaries and the recent fire incident at Jamia Masjid in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The LG assured Bukhari that the demands and issues projected by him would be looked into meticulously for their early redressal.