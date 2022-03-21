Altaf Bukhari hints at forming next Govt in J&K

“Do you find any development or employment?” he asked the gathering of people. “Suddenly the Darbar Move practice was also stopped by the government which was against the economic interests of Jammu business men. The business of Jammu was hit badly and the coordinal relations between the two regions were also affected with this decision,” he said.

“However, if the Apni Party comes to power, we will restore the Darbar Move practice in the interest of the two regions, their people and the business community; he said and criticised the BJP for its role in creating division in the society.

With regard to the restoration of statehood to J&K, he said that his party’s “struggle for the restoration of Statehood to J&K would continue.”

He said that it was the fault of the people who trusted the BJP which misled them with its hollow slogans. “Now it has snatched every right of the people including resources and land which need to be protected at all costs by the Apni Party,” he said.

Altaf Bukhari said that National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party in Kashmir and BJP and Congress Party in Jammu misled the people to “continue their rotational rule in J&K but did nothing for the people.”