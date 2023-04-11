Altaf Bukhari thanks Gadkari for Mughal Road tunnel announcement

Jammu: Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Tuesday thanked the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari for the announcement of the construction of the long-awaited Peer Ki Gali Tunnel on the historic Mughal Road.

Addressing a news conference at the party office in Gandhi Nagar, he emphasised the need for improved road connectivity between different regions of Kashmir and Jammu saying that such connectivity was vital to fostering stronger bonds among the people from different regions and creating new avenues for economic growth and development.

Bukhari expressed his gratitude to Gadkari and praised him for his dedication to building a strong network of roads and highways to connect India from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.