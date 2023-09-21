Alzheimer’s prevalence in J&K higher than rest of the country: Experts

Srinagar: The prevalence of Alzheimer's disease in J&K is higher compared to the rest of the country, said doctors during an event on World Alzheimer's Day at Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar.

Head of the Department (HoD) of the Department of Neurology at Superspeciality Hospital, Shireen Bagh, Prof Bashir Ahmad Sanai told Greater Kashmir that dementia was a growing global health challenge and its higher prevalence in Kashmir was a cause for concern.

“Early diagnosis and support can significantly improve the quality of life for those affected. Our event aims to educate the people and healthcare professionals about the latest advancements in dementia care,” he said.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Assistant Professor, Department of Neurology at Superspeciality Hospital, Shireen Bagh, Dr Atif Kawoosa said that doctors in Jammu and Kashmir had seen thousands of senior citizen patients over 4 years and most of the patients had symptoms of mild cognitive impairment and mild dementia.

"There are different reasons for Alzheimer's disease like stress and lack of physical activity. Here, we have more patients with this disease compared to other states in our country. There are even such patients who are below 60 years of age," he said.