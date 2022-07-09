Amarnath Cave Site Cloudburst | Death toll reaches 15; several still feared missing

Baltal: The death toll in the flash flood triggered by a cloudburst near the Amarnath cave shrine on Friday rose to 15 on Saturday, while around 15,000 stranded pilgrims were shifted to the lower base camps of Baltal and Panjtarni.

The cloudburst that occurred around 5.30 pm on Friday dumped copious rain and thick streams of sludge rolled down the mountain slopes into the valley.

The gushing waters hit the base camp outside the shrine in south Kashmir, damaging 25 tents and three community kitchens where the pilgrims are served food, officials said.