AMARNATH CAVE SITE CLOUDBURST | ‘Spiritual spirit of yatra helped us survive nature’s fury’

Jammu: Jammu-based Rohit Jandyal and his three other friends, like hundreds of other pilgrims, encountered death from a very close range around the Amarnath cave shrine area on July 8 evening for 25 minutes of flash floods and mudslides following thunderstorms and heavy rains. The unfortunate evening consumed 16 lives.

However, Jandyal and his friends Surinder Sharma, Lalit Khajuria and Amit Ajravat and many other pilgrims were fortunate enough to have survived and returned back to their native places, without paying respects at the cave shrine.

Their evacuation could not have been possible without the help of J&K Police and security forces, who risked their lives to rescue trapped pilgrims, say the survivors.