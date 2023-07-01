Amarnath Yatra | 1st batch of yatris leaves for cave shrine

Ganderbal/ Anantnag: Marking the beginning of the annual Amarnath Yatra, the first batch of yatris was flagged off by Secretary Planning Development and Monitoring Department, (Nodal Officer for Yatra via Baltal Axis), Raghav Langer, for Amarnath cave shrine here from Domail, Baltal base camp in Ganderbal.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shyambir and SSP Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar, Camp Director Baltal, and ADDC Ganderbal besides other officials from district administration, Police and other security agencies were present on the occasion.
The yatris were seen enthusiastically chanting religious hymns while moving forward towards the Amarnath cave shrine.
All requisite arrangements with regard to basic amenities, healthcare, and security arrangements have been put in place at the base camps and enroute Amarnath cave shrine for the comfort and convenience of devotees who are thronging the region for the yatra.
Meanwhile, Secretary Revenue Department and Nodal Officer for the yatra via Pahalgam axis, Piyush Singla flagged off the yatra from Nunwan base camp.
DIG South Kashmir Range, Rayees Muhammad Bhat; Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, S F Hamid; and SSP Anantnag, Ashish Mishra; Camp Director Nunwan, CEO Pahalgam Development Authority were also present on the occasion.