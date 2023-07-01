Amarnath Yatra | 1st batch of yatris leaves for cave shrine

Ganderbal/ Anantnag: Marking the beginning of the annual Amarnath Yatra, the first batch of yatris was flagged off by Secretary Planning Development and Monitoring Department, (Nodal Officer for Yatra via Baltal Axis), Raghav Langer, for Amarnath cave shrine here from Domail, Baltal base camp in Ganderbal.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shyambir and SSP Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar, Camp Director Baltal, and ADDC Ganderbal besides other officials from district administration, Police and other security agencies were present on the occasion.

The yatris were seen enthusiastically chanting religious hymns while moving forward towards the Amarnath cave shrine.