Amarnath Yatra 2022 | Final review meeting discusses real threats, counter measures

Srinagar: Two days ahead of commencement of Amarnath Yatra, final high level security review meeting was held at Anantnag district of South Kashmir on Monday.

During the review meeting, chaired by the Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar, threats and counter-measures were discussed threadbare.

The 43-day-long pilgrimage, being held after a gap of two years, is scheduled to commence on June 30 and will conclude by August 11 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Pertinently, the number of security personnel deployed for pilgrimage this year is four times more than the previous years as there is increased threat perception to Yatra starting from the next week.