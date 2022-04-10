Amarnath Yatra 2022 | IB Secretary to convene meet in Srinagar today

Jammu: Secretary Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India Apurva Chandra is convening a meeting in Srinagar on Monday to deliberate and plan publicity activities for the upcoming Shri Amarnathji Yatra” scheduled for June 30, 2022 till August 11, 2022.
Secretary Ministry of I&B, along with Chief Secretary, Government of Jammu & Kashmir Arun Kumar Mehta, and Nitishwar Kumar, CEO Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Government of J&K and senior officers from the central government - Joint Secretary Ministry of I&B Vikram Sahay, Principal Director General (News), All India Radio N V Reddy, Director General Doordarshan Mayank Agrawal, Additional Director General Press Information Bureau Srinagar, Rajinder Choudhry and other senior officials among others, will attend the meeting.
Deliberations will be carried out to amplify the information around the yatra this year which would be useful for the prospective yatris.
Publicity activities will be planned by various media units of the Ministry of I&B in conjunction with the J&K administration throughout the period of pilgrimage.
Senior officers of the Ministry of I&B are on a visit to the Union Territory of J&K in this connection.