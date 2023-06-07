Amarnath Yatra 2023 should setup new benchmarks in efficient management: CS

Srinagar: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Wednesday said that Amarnath Yatra 2023 should set up new benchmarks in efficient management.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a high level meeting of civil administration and Police to take stock of arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatrain light of Supreme Court directions to ensure smooth conduct of yatra, the chief secretary said that the yatra was filled with religious fervour and should be developed as benchmark in religious tourism.

“The yatra has a significant impact on both our economy and composite culture,” he said.

Mehta said that all arrangements made should make the yatra a memorable experience.