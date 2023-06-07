Amarnath Yatra 2023 should setup new benchmarks in efficient management: CS
Srinagar: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Wednesday said that Amarnath Yatra 2023 should set up new benchmarks in efficient management.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a high level meeting of civil administration and Police to take stock of arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatrain light of Supreme Court directions to ensure smooth conduct of yatra, the chief secretary said that the yatra was filled with religious fervour and should be developed as benchmark in religious tourism.
“The yatra has a significant impact on both our economy and composite culture,” he said.
Mehta said that all arrangements made should make the yatra a memorable experience.
He said that the yatris should fully enjoy this spiritual journey in the lap of nature without any haste to cover more distance.
The chief secretary took first hand appraisal from all the concerned departments and Deputy Commissioners (DCs) about the civil works related to the smooth conduct of the yatra.
He enquired from them the kind of arrangements and back up plans for providing reliable accommodation, water, and electricity facilities made by each of them in their districts.
Mehta directed the divisional and district administration to ensure that no Langar, tenement or any other service was established in disaster-prone areas.
He urged the concerned DCs to certify it before commencement of the yatra.
The chief secretary also asked for deployment of NDRF, SDRF, and mountain rescue team personnel in adequate numbers at all the vulnerable spots en route Amarnath Cave shrine.
He laid stress on ensuring that an appropriate number of washrooms, dustbins, and sanitation workers should be in place at each location.
Mehta stressed on making all the base camps and other sites comfortable, clean, and hygienic using modern techniques especially around langar areas.
He asked for deploying adequate manpower for maintenance of public utilities and providing all the paraphernalia required in these utilities.
The chief secretary said that all the departments should prominently display their achievements right from entering J&K at Lakhanpur till reaching the Amarnath Cave shrine.
He laid stress on improving the aura and face-lifting of the entry points at Lakhanpur, railway stations, and airports of J&K.
Mehta asked the DCs of Anantnag and Ganderbal to examine both the routes up to the Amarnath Cave shrine themselves and see that all critical, protective works had been carried out satisfactorily.
He asked them to ensure proper cleanliness and illumination of all the routes and areas so that the ambience was festive in the entire J&K.
The chief secretary said that the SHGs registered under JKRLM, Mission Youth, and other agencies should be provided an opportunity to showcase their products enroute yatra.
He also called for providing ample opportunities to the locals to do their business as per the regulations made for each trade.
Mehta took note of all the preparations made till date by departments like Health, Jal Shakti, Power Development Department (PDD), Public Works Department (PWD), Rural Development Department (RDD), Housing and Urban Development Department (HUDD), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB), and the divisional and district administration.
He directed them that there should be highend arrangements from each quarter with inter-departmental coordination so that the arrangements made were both efficient and established on time.
Principal Secretary to LG Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, who is also CEO SASB gave a detailed presentation of the arrangements made for the smooth conduct of this year’s yatra.
An official spokesman said that nearly 4000 sanitation workers and 12,000 service providers were going to be roped in this year for providing different services to the yatris.
He said that RFID passes after Aadhaar-based eKYC of each registered yatri would be granted for better management and avoiding overcrowding and rush during yatra this year.
The spokesman said that all the facilities were being upgraded from last year with provision for better health, connectivity, telecom, water, and electricity facilities along with a disaster mitigation plan.
He said that accommodation facilities for 70,000 yatris at base camps and around 53,000 at other lodgements would be provided to the devotees.
Regarding the telecom services, the spokesman said that that 25 towers would be installed by BSNL, seven by Airtel, and 29 by Reliance Jio besides high speed internet through a lease line to the yatra camps.
He said that the yatra would be monitored on a real time basis in the Integrated Command and Control Centre located centrally.
The spokesman said that 29 health facilities were going to be established enroute to be manned by around 1800 medics and paramedics to be provided by the Centre (188), other states and u ion territories (695) and the J&K government (907).
He said that this year the 100 bedded hospitals at Baltal and Chandanwadi would enhance the health facilities for yatris with additional features of telemedicine and super speciality services through e-Sanjeevani portal.
The spokesman said that weather forecasting infrastructure has been upgraded with the use of RADARs and Automatic Weather Stations (AWS).
He said that the damaged bridges on both the axis were being re-launched besides widening and upgradation of narrow and vulnerable stretches as per the Supreme Court directions.