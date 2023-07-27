Amarnath Yatra-2023 surpasses previous year's numbers: Govt

The spokesman said that beyond the spiritual significance, the yatra has also witnessed the arrival of distinguished personalities from various walks of life, renowned badminton player Saina Nehwal, and Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan. “This diverse gathering serves as a testament to the universal appeal of the Amarnath Yatra, attracting individuals from all corners of the globe, united in their reverence for this sacred pilgrimage,” he said. “The Amarnath Yatra 2023 has also witnessed a significant increase in the number of foreign yatris visiting the holy shrine. The yatra's allure extends beyond national boundaries, drawing people from all over the world to partake in this spiritually enriching experience.”

The spokesman said that the yatris had wholeheartedly lauded the administration's tireless efforts in ensuring a smooth and hassle-free journey.

“The efficient organisation of the yatra has provided them with a sense of comfort and security, fostering an environment of gratitude and admiration,” he said. “Additionally, the yatra coincided with the commemoration of Kargil Diwas at all yatra base camps, wherein the triumph of the Kargil War was honoured. The event saw active participation from various security departments, including the Army, CRPF, Police, NDRF, SDRF, civil administration and the yatris, further strengthening the bond between the armed forces and the civilian population. The yatra served as an opportunity to pay tribute to the valiant soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the defense of the nation,” the spokesman said.

He said that as the Amarnath Yatra-2023 continues to witness an ever-growing number of devotees and garners widespread praise for its well-organised arrangements, it stands as a shining example of communal harmony, unity, and devotion.

“This sacred journey transcends geographical boundaries, bringing people from all walks of life together in a shared spirit of oneness and reverence,” the spokesman said. “Amarnathji Yatra-2023 has not only surpassed the previous year's numbers but has also touched the hearts of countless devotees, leaving an indelible impression of unity, spirituality, and appreciation for the administration's meticulous efforts. The yatra remains a cherished experience for all pilgrims and continues to inspire a sense of reverence and devotion in the hearts of those who undertake this sacred expedition.”