Amarnath Yatra | 6200 yatris leave Jammu base camp for Kashmir

Jammu: Over 6200 Amarnath Yatris left the Jammu base camp Bhagwati Nagar for their further destinations at Pahalgam and Baltal on Monday.

An official said that security forces accompanied these yatris when they left the base camp for their journey towards Pahalgam and Baltal under tight security arrangements in the shape of a convoy.

An official said that around 57 Road Transport Corporation (RTC) buses left for Pahalgam and 13 buses of the corporation left from Jammu towards Baltal.

These buses were part of the convoy where a large number of private vehicles were also included.

Similarly, the authorities had made elaborate arrangements at the base camp, and other lodgings across Jammu city to ensure accommodation for the yatris coming from across the country.

The official said that, so far, over 50 RTC buses had been booked for Tuesday’s journey of the yatris from Jammu towards Pahalgam and Baltal.