Jammu: At least 6225 Amarnath Yatris left for Pahalgam and Baltal base camps from Jammu’s Bhagwati Nagar base camp on Tuesday morning. The fresh batch of yatris left the base camp in Jammu in 217 vehicles under tight security arrangements. Of these 6225 yatris, 3714 left for Pahalgam in 131 vehicles, and 2511 left for Baltal camp for their further journey in 86 vehicles.