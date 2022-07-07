Amarnath Yatra: 8th batch of 5700 pilgrims leaves for cave shrine

Jammu: Amid tight security, the eighth batch of over 5,700 pilgrims left from here on Thursday for the twin base camps of 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said.

A total of 5,726 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas here in a convoy of 242 vehicles amid heavy security of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), they said.

Of these, 4,384 are males, 1,117 females, 57 children, 143 sadhus, 24 sadhvis and one transgender, they said.