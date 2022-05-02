Amarnath yatra arrangements: Nitishwar Kumar visits Baltal

Ganderbal: Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Nitishwar Kumar conducted an extensive tour of Baltal and took on-spot assessment of the facilities being upgraded for the convenience of pilgrims of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2022.

During the visit, the Principal Secretary to Lt Governor, who is also the CEO of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, along with Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K. Pole visited Baltal Base Camp, Domail access point, car parking area and other proposed sites for halt stations to have first-hand appraisal of augmentation of pilgrims' staying capacity for ensuring smooth conduct of the yatra.