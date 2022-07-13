Amarnath Yatra | Batch of 6400 pilgrims leaves for cave shrine

Jammu: Amid tight security, the 14th batch of 6,400 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims on Wednesday here left for twin base camps of the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said.

The yatra, which was suspended from Jammu due to bad weather on Sunday, resumed on Monday.

A flash flood triggered by a cloudburst near the cave shrine on Friday afternoon has led to the death of at least 16 people. Around 40 are still missing.

A total of 6,415 pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas here in a convoy of 258 vehicles amid heavy security of CRPF, the officials said. Of these, 4,545 were men, 1,744 women, 43 children, 79 sadhus and four sadhvis, they said.