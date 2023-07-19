Amarnath Yatra continues from Pahalgam route

Anantnag: The Amarnath yatra continued on Wednesday from Pahalgam route even as rains lashed Kashmir.

An official said that Pahalgam and the trek leading to the Amarnath cave shrine only witnessed a drizzle.

“The trek was clear and the yatris were allowed to proceed from Nunwan base camp towards the Amarnath cave shrine in the morning,” he said.

However, the official said that no fresh batch of yatris reached Pahalgam on Wednesday as the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained closed due to landslides triggered by heavy rain.

“Only the yatris stranded at Qazigund were allowed to move towards Pahalgam and Baltal,” he said.