Amarnath Yatra crosses 2-lakh mark

Srinagar: With 21,401 Amarnath Yatris performing darshan on Saturday, the total count of yatris surpassed the 2-lakh mark in the first half of July this year.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in aggregate, 2,08,415 yatris undertook the Amarnath Yatra.

He said that a total of 15,510 men, 5034 women, 617 children, 238 Sadhus and two Sadhvis performed darshan on Saturday.

The spokesman said that among the yatris was a Ukrainian woman who shared her views about the yatra and appreciated the smooth and organised arrangements.

He said that the Ukrainian woman also praised the passionate support of the people.

13th batch of 7392 Amarnath yatris leaves Jammu

Meanwhile, 7392 Amarnath yatris left for Pahalgam and Baltal from Jammu’s base camp at Bhagwati Nagar on Saturday morning.

This was the 13th batch of yatris who embarked on the yatra to the Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir from Jammu.

In all, 80,181 yatris left for Pahalgam and Baltal from Bhagwati Nagar base camp during the last 16 days.

“The convoy of Amarnath yatris comprising 272 vehicles - 146 vehicles carrying 4024 yatris for Pahalgam and 126 vehicles with 3368 yatris for Baltal left the base camp in tight security arrangements around 4 am,” officials said.