Amarnath Yatra | Day 5: 18,354 yatris perform darshan

Srinagar: A total of 18,354 yatris who left toward the Amarnath cave shrine both from Baltal base camp and Nunwan base camp performed the darshan.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that these included 12,483 men, 5146 women, 457 children, 266 Sadhus and two Sadhvis.

The spokesman said that this took the total number of yatris who performed darshan since the beginning of the yatra to 67,566.

As the Amarnath Yatra continues seamlessly and weather has also been blissful since its commencement, the yatris from every corner of the country are flocking to Kashmir to embark on the darshan at the Amarnath cave shrine.

The spokesman said that more yatries would visit the shrine in the coming days.

He said that the yatris were being assisted during their entire journey by state agencies and civil departments by making all the essentials and facilities available to the devotees.

The spokesman said that all the departments including Police, SDRF, Army, paramilitary forces, Health, PDD, PHE, ULB, Information, Labour, Fire and Emergency, Education, and Animal Husbandry had saturated the overall requirements and arrangements of the Amarnath Yatra by deployment of their men and machinery.

He said that under the supervision of camp directors, the entire facilities were extended to the yatris including langars, health facilities, assistance by service providers including ponywalas, pithuwalas, dandiwalas, and sanitation.

The spokesman said that on Wednesday, a yatri who started his journey on a bicycle from Madhya Pradesh on May 25 arrived at Shadipora transit camp and was given a warm welcome by the Camp Magistrate.

He said that a family that has been on a yatra said that they received much affection from locals and best care from the administration.

“They said that they enjoyed their visit and felt overwhelmed by the overall arrangements,” the spokesman said.

He said that the government has established help desks at every camp where they could avail any emergency help.