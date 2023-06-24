Amarnath Yatra | DGP calls for close coordination, urges officers to revisit security plans
Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Saturday urged the Police, Army, and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to maintain close coordination and urged the officers to revisit security plans at the ground level to expand an adequate response to any exigency.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, the DGP while chairing a joint high-level meeting of senior officers from the CAPFs, the Army, and the Police to review the security arrangements and deployments of the personnel for the yatra stressed upon the officers to maintain close coordination with their ranks and other security agencies to achieve better results.
He called for an effective mechanism and planning for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the yatra.
Singh directed the officers to revisit security plans at the ground level to expand an adequate response to any exigency.
The meeting deliberated on different issues like Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), putting in place areas of responsibility, functioning of Joint Control Rooms at Pahalgam and Baltal and contingency plans.
The issues of camps, communication network, regulation of traffic management on the national highways and other roads, parking of vehicles, and deployment of forces on both the yatra routes of Pahalgam and Baltal were also discussed.
It was also decided that rescue teams would be deployed at various places to provide necessary help to the pilgrims.
The DGP emphasised upon having better understanding of deployment of manpower on the ground and SOPs with regard to various kinds of contingencies.
He directed that the responsibility of every officer and official should be clear.
He directed for issuing of clear and defined SOPs in a standard format, adding that officers incharge on field should be aware of responsibility and must have a clear mindset to follow the directions.
Apart from the routine and defined duties of ROPs, camp security, community kitchens, and convoy security, Singh stressed that there should be additional arrangements in the form of special teams that would be in the form of drone units, canine units, special BD squads, anti-sabotage teams, counter-drone teams, and QRTs to quicken responses.
He emphasised upon officers for special focus on sensitive locations and base camps while putting in place the security arrangements.
The DGP said that the communication network should be established between the counterparts of all the stakeholders of the Army, the CAPFs, the Police, and the civil administration.
He said that adequate and effective deployments should be made on the ground to address any vulnerability and gaps.
At the onset of the meeting, the DGP complimented all the forces for the successful conduct of the Union Home Minister’s visit to J&K and appreciated the cooperation among the forces.
Addressing the meeting, General Officer Commanding (GoC) 15 Corps, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai said that the Army in Kashmir would provide all assistance to make the yatra successful.
On the occasion, Director General (DG) Border Security Forces (BSF) Nitin Agarwal said that the synergy and understanding among the forces should be of highest level to make the deployments more effective, and result oriented.
He complimented the officers for successful conduct of G20 summit, which was appreciated by one and all.
Speaking during the meeting, DG CRPF Sujay Lal Thaosen appreciated the DGP Dilbag Singh’s initiative for organising the meeting adding that there was more clarity with regard to responsibilities now.
He said that J&K Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had been working shoulder to shoulder for several decades to reduce the number of incidents of terrorism.
Thaosen stressed for clear-cut directions and SOPs for the conduct of peaceful yatra.
He assured that CRPF would extend all possible help and cooperation.
During the meeting senior officers of different forces gave their suggestions for the smooth conduct of the Amarnath Yatra.
The Range DIGs Central Kashmir Range (CKR) and South Kashmir Range (SKR) and district officers apprised the DGP regarding their preparations and also briefed about the measures taken so far for the incident-free yatra.
The meeting was also attended by Special DG BSF Ram Shastri, Special DG CID R R Swain, Special DG CRPF Nalin Prabhat, ADGP Armed J&K Police S J M Gillani, ADGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh, ADGP Headquarters Coordination Police Headquarters M K Sinha, ADGP Railways Sunil Kumar, ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, IGPs and DIGs of CAPFs and J&K Police, district SSPs of Anantnag, Srinagar, and Ganderbal, SSP Security, SSP Traffic Rural and SSP City, AIGs of Police Headquarters and other gazetted officers.