Amarnath Yatra | DGP calls for close coordination, urges officers to revisit security plans

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Saturday urged the Police, Army, and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to maintain close coordination and urged the officers to revisit security plans at the ground level to expand an adequate response to any exigency.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, the DGP while chairing a joint high-level meeting of senior officers from the CAPFs, the Army, and the Police to review the security arrangements and deployments of the personnel for the yatra stressed upon the officers to maintain close coordination with their ranks and other security agencies to achieve better results.

He called for an effective mechanism and planning for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the yatra.

Singh directed the officers to revisit security plans at the ground level to expand an adequate response to any exigency.