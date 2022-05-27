Amarnath Yatra: DGP reviews security arrangements

Srinagar: Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh chaired a high level meeting of senior officers from Police, Army & CAPFs to review the security arrangements and deployment of personnel for the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra- 2022 at Police Headquarters here on Friday.

As per an official statement, the meeting deliberated on different issues of security of camps, communication network, regulation of traffic management on national highway and other roads, parking of vehicles and deployment of forces on both the yatra routes of Pahalgam and Baltal etc.

It was decided that sufficient manpower will be deployed in advance so that the camps and routes of yatra are secured and checked at the earliest. It was decided that rescue teams will be deployed by the Police forces at various places to provide necessary help to the yatris.