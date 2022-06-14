[ Amarnath Yatra ] DGP reviews security, deployment arrangements

The DGP while speaking on the occasion directed for placing all possible security arrangements of Base Camps and strengthening the communication network.

He stressed for effective and planned regulation of traffic management on national highway and other roads, parking of vehicles and deployment of forces on both the yatra routes of Pahalgam and Baltal etc.

The DGP emphasised upon the officers to make adequate use of modern security gadgets/technology including CCTVs, drones to further augment the security at important Yatra locations and en route.

He stressed for keeping special focus on sensitive locations and base camps including parking places. He directed deployment of quick response teams to provide immediate assistance to the pilgrims as and when required.