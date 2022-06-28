Amarnath Yatra | Divisional Commissioner Kashmir reviews arrangements

Srinagar: Ahead of Shri Amarnathji Yatra (SAJY) - 2022, the Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole on Tuesday visited Shadipora transit camp at Sumbal to take stock of final arrangements.

The Div Com on the occasion inspected the arrangements put in place for SAJY- 2022 by District Administration Bandipora.

Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Dr. Owais Ahmed, ASP Bandipora Ashiq Hussain Tak, SDM Sumbal Dr. Bashir Lone and other concerned officers accompanied the Div Com during the visit.