Amarnath Yatra | Divisional Commissioner Kashmir reviews arrangements

Srinagar: Ahead of Shri Amarnathji Yatra (SAJY) - 2022, the Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole on Tuesday visited Shadipora transit camp at Sumbal to take stock of final arrangements.
The Div Com on the occasion inspected the arrangements put in place for SAJY- 2022 by District Administration Bandipora.
Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Dr. Owais Ahmed, ASP Bandipora Ashiq Hussain Tak, SDM Sumbal Dr. Bashir Lone and other concerned officers accompanied the Div Com during the visit.
The Div Com directed all the concerned departments to work in close coordination in order to smoothly conduct the Yatra.
During the visit, he inspected provisions of accommodation, health facility, sanitation, electricity and deployment of staff besides other essentials.
The DC apprised the Div Com that District Administration Bandipora has finalised all the arrangements in advance including provision of langars, medical facilities, deployment of officials and other necessary arrangements for hassle free Yatra.
He also apprised the Div Com about the completed works that were executed for providing upgraded facilities to the devotees during the Yatra.
Meanwhile, the Div Com also visited Walnut Factory Qazigund and FCI Godown Mir Bazar to take stock of the arrangements in place for SAJY-2022. The Div Com was on a day-long tour to review the arrangements put in place in Anantnag and Ganderbal districts. During the visit, the Div Com inspected the arrangements of drinking water, accommodation for Yatries at the camps, installation of fans and mosquito nets, availability of charging points, langar facility, sanitation measures and measures for waste management and inorganic/ organic segregation inside the camp.
He also reviewed the security arrangements at the camps and the traffic plan notified for onward movement of Yatries.
Reviewing the installation of RFID scanners, the Div Com was informed that RFID cards have been issued to employees as well as Yatries and necessary infrastructure for RFID scanning and data sharing is in place.
He laid stress on ensuring hygienic langar preparation and inspected the arrangements in this regard. He also visited the Navyug Tunnel to review the traffic arrangements for yatries.
The Div Com emphasized that signages must be properly displayed along the route and in camps for convenience of the Yatries. He said that to ensure a Swachh Yatra, yatries should be encouraged to voluntarily ensure cleanliness and appropriate IEC measures must be put in place for the same. He also reviewed the drainage facilities at the camps to ensure that there is no water logging. The Div Com was accompanied by ADDC, ACR, CPO among others.
Pole also visited various transit accommodations and Baltal Base Camp to inspect and finalise the preparations for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SAJY), 2022 via Baltal route.
Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Shyambir, SSP Ganderbal, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Camp Directors, various District Officers and other officials accompanied the Div Com during the visit.
The Div Com directed all the concerned departments to work in close coordination to ensure smooth conduct of Yatra.
During the visit, the Div Com inspected arrangements for accomodation, sanitation, Health facility, deployment of staff, electricity, water and other related arrangements. The DC apprised the Div Com that all stake holders have finalised the arrangements for hassle free yatra. The Div Com also visited langar sites and inspected the facilities. He urged the langar management to ensure provisions of sanitation and hygiene.
The Div Com directed the Assistant Commissioner Panchayat to ensure adequate dustbins and sanitation staff is deployed for sanitation purposes on all identified places besides cleanliness of bathrooms and toilet.