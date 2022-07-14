AMARNATH YATRA FLASH FLOOD | Rescue operations called off; 15 dead, none missing: LG

Srinagar: Stating that a lot of misinformation and rumours were floated by media after the recent flash flood near Amarnath cave shrine, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said the rescue operations launched following the flash flood, that consumed 15 lives, has been called off and there was no report of any person missing.

He said the injured undergoing treatment in Srinagar-based hospitals will also be sent back to their home states soon.

Sinha said the helpline number of the shrine board had received about 200 calls and it took some time to track the yatris as their mobile phones were switched off.

He said the J&K government was in constant touch with all state governments whose yatris were injured or killed in the incident.

Sinha said the reports about 37 pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh (AP) going missing was wrong. He added that the officials from AP had informed the UT government that all their pilgrims had been rescued.