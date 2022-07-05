Amarnath Yatra: Follow SOPs during inclement weather: CS

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today chaired a meeting of officers from Civil and Police administration for first hand appraisal from the officers for the smooth conduct of the ongoing Amarnath Yatra 2022.
Principal Secretary Health and Medical Education Department, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Secretary Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, Principal Government Medical College Srinagar,
Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police, Ganderbal /Anantnag, Director Health Services Kashmir and other concerned attended the meeting in person and through virtual mode.
While enquiring about the arrangements being put in place for pilgrims after the Yatra was suspended on both the routes due to inclement weather, Dr Mehta impressed upon the concerned officers that all the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) must be followed.
On the occasion, he enquired about the arrangements and other back up plans during the inclement weather conditions.
He directed all the concerned to avoid unnecessary chaos and review the holding capacities of Yatries at the lodgements along the twin Amarnath Cave routes.
On the occasion, the Chief Secretary also instructed the officers to ensure cleanliness of tracks so that pilgrims would not face any inconvenience during their pilgrimage.
He also directed the health department to ensure round the clock health care facilities along both the tracks to tackle high altitude related problems being faced by yatries. While following protocols, all necessary arragements to be put in place to immediately shift the yatries facing acute problems.
While discussing the traffic management along the National highway and along the Yatra routes of Baltal and Pahalgam, Dr Mehta directed the Traffic Police to facilitate movements of perishable items, tourists and people alike.
He also maintained that the traffic advisory issued by the Traffic Department must be adhered to so that people do not face any inconvenience.
While complimenting the Civil and Police administration for the smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra so far, the Chief Secretary assured that all the necessary support would be extended to them for the successful conduct of Amarnath Yatra 2022.