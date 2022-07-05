Amarnath Yatra: Follow SOPs during inclement weather: CS

Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police, Ganderbal /Anantnag, Director Health Services Kashmir and other concerned attended the meeting in person and through virtual mode.

While enquiring about the arrangements being put in place for pilgrims after the Yatra was suspended on both the routes due to inclement weather, Dr Mehta impressed upon the concerned officers that all the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) must be followed.

On the occasion, he enquired about the arrangements and other back up plans during the inclement weather conditions.

He directed all the concerned to avoid unnecessary chaos and review the holding capacities of Yatries at the lodgements along the twin Amarnath Cave routes.

On the occasion, the Chief Secretary also instructed the officers to ensure cleanliness of tracks so that pilgrims would not face any inconvenience during their pilgrimage.