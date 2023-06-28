Amarnath Yatra | Govt laying great emphasis on healthcare of yatris: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said that the J&K government has laid great emphasis on the healthcare of yatris and the local community was involved for yatra arrangements.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the 100-bedded base hospitals at Baltal and Chandanwari through virtual mode, the LG congratulated the DRDO, all the associated officials, engineers and the workforce for completing the construction of the hospitals in a record time of 15 days.

He said that the two makeshift state-of-the-art hospitals, built by DRDO, would help in providing better and round the clock healthcare facilities to the Amarnath yatris and to those engaged in the yatra management.

Sinha thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ministry of Health for providing all necessary resources for hospitals.

“Baltal and Chandanwari hospitals are equipped with the most advanced equipment, separate block for doctors and nursing staff, ICU wards, oxygenated wards and triage areas and other required inventories for all critical medical care,” he said.

The LG directed the health officials to prepare a proposal for permanent hospitals at Baltal and Chandanwari.

“Soon base camps will have sustainable healthcare facilities,” he said.

Sinha directed the officials to ensure strict enforcement of all the health-related SoPs with special focus on sanitation and cleanliness in and around the hospitals.

“It is our collective responsibility to make the yatra of the devotees more convenient and hassle-free,” he said.

The LG urged the doctors and nursing staff to serve the people with compassion.

He also wished the yatris and entire management team health, happiness, and prosperity.

Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta; Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, Bhupinder Kumar; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, and senior officers of DRDO, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), and civil administration also attended the inaugural ceremony.