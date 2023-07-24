Amarnath Yatra | IG CRPF visits Nunwan base camp to review security arrangements

Srinagar: The Inspector General (IG) of Central Reserve Police (CRPF), Kashmir Sector, Gyanendra Kumar Verma inspected the Nunwan base camp on the Pahalgam axis of Amarnath Yatra to review security deployment and other arrangements to ensure safety of the yatris.

An official said that the IG was accompanied with other rank officers to Pahalgam axis to take a review of the overall security arrangements put in place for the ongoing yatra.

"He also inspected the systems in place for night area domination in Anantnag town and other vicinities for enhanced security arrangements. The review is being taken regularly to ensure that there are no loopholes in the security setup," the official said.

He said that the CRPF in coordination with other security agencies had set up a foolproof security system to ensure incident free yatra this year.

"Personnel from different battalions of CRPF are fully dedicated to providing safe passage to the yatris of SAJY-2023. Besides routine patrolling, the CRPF has set up roadside bunkers to keep a continuous vigil on the highway and ensure safe passage to the yatra convoy," the official said.

The 62-day Amarnath Yatra 2023 commenced on July 1 from the two traditional routes of Nunwan in Pahalgam and Baltal in Ganderbal district.

The yatra would culminate on August 31.