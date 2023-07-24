Amarnath Yatra | IG CRPF visits Nunwan base camp to review security arrangements

Srinagar: The Inspector General (IG) of Central Reserve Police (CRPF), Kashmir Sector, Gyanendra Kumar Verma inspected the Nunwan base camp on the Pahalgam axis of Amarnath Yatra to review security deployment and other arrangements to ensure safety of the yatris.
An official said that the IG was accompanied with other rank officers to Pahalgam axis to take a review of the overall security arrangements put in place for the ongoing yatra.
"He also inspected the systems in place for night area domination in Anantnag town and other vicinities for enhanced security arrangements. The review is being taken regularly to ensure that there are no loopholes in the security setup," the official said.
He said that the CRPF in coordination with other security agencies had set up a foolproof security system to ensure incident free yatra this year.
"Personnel from different battalions of CRPF are fully dedicated to providing safe passage to the yatris of SAJY-2023. Besides routine patrolling, the CRPF has set up roadside bunkers to keep a continuous vigil on the highway and ensure safe passage to the yatra convoy," the official said.
The 62-day Amarnath Yatra 2023 commenced on July 1 from the two traditional routes of Nunwan in Pahalgam and Baltal in Ganderbal district.
The yatra would culminate on August 31.
This year the government has deployed state-of-the-art technology to ensure the safety of the yatris with the Srinagar Smart City's Command Control Centre assuming its sacred role as the nerve center.
The official said that the CRPF had ensured proper deployment of its personnel on NH-44.
This year the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sent 325 additional companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) for their deployment along the routes of Amarnath Yatra.
The additional CAPF include 95 companies of CRPF (including five companies of women), BSF 90 companies, SSB 60 companies, CISF 35 companies, and 45 companies of ITBP.
The official said the role of CRPF pertains to complete sensitisation of roads from both the routes, escorting the yatra convoy, and deployment at transit camps for security purposes.
A top CRPF official said that the IG CRPF Kashmir Sector visited Nunwan base camp to see if all the arrangements were properly put in place.
"It is a routine exercise to ensure that we can make better arrangements for the yatris," the official said.