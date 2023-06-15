Amarnath Yatra | IMD to install hi-tech Doppler Radar for accurate weather predictions

Srinagar: To avoid any weather related inconvenience to Amarnath yatris, a powerful Weather Doppler Radar is being established at Banihal top, besides installations of hi-tech equipment at various points along the routes to the cave shrine.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for the comfort of the yatris would also release regular weather bulletins from time to time.

The annual Amarnath Yatra often gets stalled due to heavy rainfall, as the yatris cannot move towards the cave shrine in inclement weather.

“A powerful Weather Doppler Radar is being installed at Banihal Top and will surely be operational before the start of the yatra,” a senior IMD official told Greater Kashmir.

He said that the radar would cover the entire Pir Panchal range and the weather activity in Kashmir.

“That will cover whole yatra areas,” the senior IMD official said.