Amarnath yatra | NDRF, SDRF personnel getting special training to join mountain rescue teams

The 43-day yatra is scheduled to start from the traditional twin routes 48-km trek from Nunwan to the cave shrine from Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag and 14-km shorter but steep Baltal route in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir.

The administration is preparing to welcome about eight lakh pilgrims during the yatra this year.

The officials said NDRF and SDRF personnel are presently undergoing the specialised mountain rescue training at the Jammu and Kashmir Police facility at Nud in Samba district and some of the NDRF personnel deployed in the Union Territory will be part of the MRTs.

We are presently imparting training to a joint NDRF and SDRF batch consisting of 70 personnel. The training course is of 15 days to help them serve in high-altitude areas and natural disaster-hit regions, Inspector Ram Singh, who is functioning as in-charge of the MRT, told PTI.