Amarnath Yatra | No fresh batch to leave Jammu till August 15

Jammu: No fresh batch of Amarnath pilgrims from Jammu base camp will be allowed to proceed towards twin destinations of Pahalgam and Baltal to undertake pilgrimage till August 15.

A senior official in the civil administration in Jammu told Greater Kashmir, “The Amarnath pilgrims will not be allowed to proceed from Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu till August 15, 2023 as the security agencies are busy with the Independence Day preparations and related security issues.”

“The base camp in Jammu for Amarnath yatris at present has less number of pilgrims,” said the official, while affirming they had already scheduled that the pilgrims from Jammu would embark on yatra on alternate days.

In the past few days, the number of pilgrims arriving in J&K to undertake pilgrimage has decreased.

On Saturday, 38th batch of 915 Amarnath pilgrims had left for Pahalgam and Baltal from Jammu’s base camp at Bhagwati Nagar.