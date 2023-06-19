Amarnath Yatra | Northern Army Commander reviews preparations

Udhampur: The Army has established helipads at multiple locations for medical emergencies and to cater for other airlift requirements besides multiple medical detachments with special arrangements of oxygen cylinders for the ensuing Amarnath Yatra.

This was informed by the Army officials while briefing the Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Sunday when he reviewed the ongoing preparations for the Amarnath Yatra.

Amarnath Yatra that takes place annually via two routes – the southern route through Baltal in Ganderbal and the northern route through Pahalgam in Anantnag district, would commence on July 1, 2023, for a duration of two months.

PRO Defence Lt Col Devender Anand, in an official statement, said that the Army Commander inspected the arrangements on both the routes where he was briefed on the multi-tier security arrangements. These security arrangements included night domination through night vision devices, snipers, drone systems, bomb disposal squads, dog squads, counter-IED equipment, vehicle repair, and recovery teams to ensure smooth movement of convoys and synergy with the civil agencies being undertaken to make the yatra incident free.