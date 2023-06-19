Amarnath Yatra | Northern Army Commander reviews preparations

Udhampur: The Army has established helipads at multiple locations for medical emergencies and to cater for other airlift requirements besides multiple medical detachments with special arrangements of oxygen cylinders for the ensuing Amarnath Yatra.
This was informed by the Army officials while briefing the Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Sunday when he reviewed the ongoing preparations for the Amarnath Yatra.
Amarnath Yatra that takes place annually via two routes – the southern route through Baltal in Ganderbal and the northern route through Pahalgam in Anantnag district, would commence on July 1, 2023, for a duration of two months.
PRO Defence Lt Col Devender Anand, in an official statement, said that the Army Commander inspected the arrangements on both the routes where he was briefed on the multi-tier security arrangements. These security arrangements included night domination through night vision devices, snipers, drone systems, bomb disposal squads, dog squads, counter-IED equipment, vehicle repair, and recovery teams to ensure smooth movement of convoys and synergy with the civil agencies being undertaken to make the yatra incident free.
He was also shown the arrangements made by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Indian Air Force (IAF), and teams from High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS).
Earlier Northern Command, on its official Twitter handle said that Lt Gen Dwivedi visited Panjtarni on the southern route for Amarnath Yatra to review security arrangements.
“Status of deployment of security forces and opening of southern route affected by heavy snowfall this season and the preparatory arrangements were reviewed. He interacted with troops and appreciated their tireless efforts being put in despite adverse weather conditions,” it tweeted.
According to the Army officials, the road stretch to the holy cave shrine is almost clear for the induction of yatris.
“In coordination with civil administration, NGOs and other agencies, the Army is establishing multiple medical detachments with special arrangements of oxygen cylinders and control rooms at various places along both the routes for humanitarian aid that will be operational round the clock. Various civil aviation agencies have been incorporated for providing air travel facilities to the devotees. Army has established helipads at multiple locations for medical emergencies and to cater to other airlift requirements,” Lt Col Anand said.
Quoting Army officials, he said that the Army also established a number of yatri camps with adequate tent facilities along with special winter clothing arrangements to provide habitat and comfort during the yatra.
“Based on the experiences of the cloud burst during the Amarnath Yatra 2022, civil rescue teams and avalanche rescue teams will also be deployed en-route systematically to mitigate any kind of disaster. Earthmovers will also be placed at multiple locations en-route for emergencies. Seamless communication network on both the routes has also been operationalised. SFF detachments will also be overlooking the security of the people,” Lt Col Anand said, quoting the briefing by the Army officials.
He said that Lt Gen Dwivedi was informed that an “all-inclusive approach” had been followed to synergise the efforts with all civil agencies including joint training, operation, exercises, and mock drills were being conducted to ensure seamless and successful conduct of the yatra this year. “The Northern Army Commander appreciated the good work of all agencies and the synergy between them. He complimented them for their proactive action and exhorted them to meet the future challenges,” Lt Col Anand said.