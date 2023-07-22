Amarnath Yatra | Pilgrims are now brand ambassadors of J&K: LG Sinha

Anantnag: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said that the yatris were now the brand ambassadors of Jammu and Kashmir.
“Yatris from across the country and abroad are now the brand ambassadors of J&K. The economic activities associated with spiritual yatra generates livelihood for the locals and spurs tourist influx to J&K,” he said.
The LG visited Nunwan and Chandanwari base camps of Amarnath Yatra at Pahalgam and interacted with the yatris.
An official said that at the Nunwan base camp the LG interacted with the yatris and reviewed arrangements for queue management.
“He discussed measures taken for the comfortable stay, food, healthcare, connectivity, sanitation, water, and other facilities for yatris in case of bad weather,” he said.
The LG said that the administration was sensitive to the needs of the yatris, was responsive and had ensured better arrangements for hassle-free yatra.
“I am extremely proud of the entire team – the SASB, J&K Police, CAPFs, Army, BRO, NDRF, SDRF, Mountain Rescue Teams, service providers, and citizens for their commendable work and for ensuring smooth conduct of the yatra. Through our solidarity, resolve, and preparation, we will overcome any future challenges,” he said.
The official said that the LG was briefed that the camp directors were holding regular meetings with service providers, stakeholders, and additional lanes had been added at checkpoints.
He said that the meeting also discussed the deployment of security and Police personnel, doctors, medical staff, rescue teams, and the steps taken to facilitate the smooth movement of the yatris.
“During his visit to Chandanwari base camp, the LG interacted with the yatris, sanitation workers, and service providers and took stock of the arrangements,” the official said.
“The LG also took stock of the arrangements for the yatris during inclement weather conditions,” he said.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) Mandeep Kumar Bhandari; ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri; Administrative Secretary, Revenue Department, Piyush Singla; Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid and SSP Anantnag Ashish Mishra accompanied the LG.