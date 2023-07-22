Amarnath Yatra | Pilgrims are now brand ambassadors of J&K: LG Sinha

Anantnag: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said that the yatris were now the brand ambassadors of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Yatris from across the country and abroad are now the brand ambassadors of J&K. The economic activities associated with spiritual yatra generates livelihood for the locals and spurs tourist influx to J&K,” he said.

The LG visited Nunwan and Chandanwari base camps of Amarnath Yatra at Pahalgam and interacted with the yatris.

An official said that at the Nunwan base camp the LG interacted with the yatris and reviewed arrangements for queue management.

“He discussed measures taken for the comfortable stay, food, healthcare, connectivity, sanitation, water, and other facilities for yatris in case of bad weather,” he said.

The LG said that the administration was sensitive to the needs of the yatris, was responsive and had ensured better arrangements for hassle-free yatra.

“I am extremely proud of the entire team – the SASB, J&K Police, CAPFs, Army, BRO, NDRF, SDRF, Mountain Rescue Teams, service providers, and citizens for their commendable work and for ensuring smooth conduct of the yatra. Through our solidarity, resolve, and preparation, we will overcome any future challenges,” he said.