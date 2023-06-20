Amarnath Yatra | Police ready for big assignment: DGP

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Tuesday said that after the successful conduct of important events in J&K, Police was ready with the next big assignment of Amarnath Yatra.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that chairing a high-level security review meeting ahead of the Amarnath Yatra here at Police Headquarters, the DGP took a comprehensive review of the security arrangements being placed for the yatra and said that Police was ready for the “very significant annual event”.

He directed for optimum utilisation of available resources in accommodating the requirements of district Police units directly concerned with the yatra.

Emphasising for putting in extra efforts in ensuring the incident-free Yatra, the DGP directed for mobilisation of manpower from different wings and districts.

He also directed for dovetailing the BDS teams at important locations with deployments.