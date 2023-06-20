Amarnath Yatra | Police ready for big assignment: DGP

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Tuesday said that after the successful conduct of important events in J&K, Police was ready with the next big assignment of Amarnath Yatra.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that chairing a high-level security review meeting ahead of the Amarnath Yatra here at Police Headquarters, the DGP took a comprehensive review of the security arrangements being placed for the yatra and said that Police was ready for the “very significant annual event”.
He directed for optimum utilisation of available resources in accommodating the requirements of district Police units directly concerned with the yatra.
Emphasising for putting in extra efforts in ensuring the incident-free Yatra, the DGP directed for mobilisation of manpower from different wings and districts.
He also directed for dovetailing the BDS teams at important locations with deployments.
Singh directed the officers to ensure that all the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were followed in letter and spirit and stressed for fixing the responsibility of each team head deputed for the yatra.
He directed the officers to submit the requirements and promised to provide those on priority.
The DGP directed for deploying assistance teams with all required tools at base camps and other important places for assistance and help to the yatris.
He directed for placing all possible security arrangements of base camps and strengthening the communication network. Singh stressed for effective and planned regulation of traffic management on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway and other roads, parking of vehicles and deployment of forces on both the yatra routes of Pahalgam and Baltal.
He directed that the conduct of deployed personnel should be exemplary. The DGP said that they were also doing facilitation duty besides ensuring safe and secure events.
He emphasised upon the officers to make adequate use of modern security gadgets and technology including CCTVs and drones to further augment the security at important yatra locations and en-route. Singh stressed for keeping special focus on sensitive locations and base camps including dhabas, langars, eateries and parking places.
He directed for deployment of quick response teams to provide immediate assistance to the yatris.
Directing for establishing of special helplines for the yatris, the DGP stressed that helpline numbers of Police Control Rooms (PCRs), district Police officers including SDPOs and SHOs should be made public and circulated through every possible medium so that yatris could take note and ask for any assistance effortlessly.
He directed for conducting the mock drills of different contingency plans and also to conduct a dry run of convoy under the supervision of senior officers well before the start of the yatra. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar and ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh apprised the DGP regarding the arrangements with regard to security and deployment of manpower in their respective zones to ensure peaceful yatra.
ADGP Kashmir in his PowerPoint presentation highlighted security arrangements on both routes leading to the Amarnath cave shrine.
The Range DIGs and District SSPs who are directly connected with the yatra also briefed the DGP about the security arrangement being taken for the event.
The meeting at the Police Headquarters was also attended by Special DG CID R R Swain, ADGPs S J M Gillani and M K Sinha, IGP Headquarters Traffic B S Tuti, DIGs Sujit Kumar, Vivek Gupta, Imtiaz Ismail Parray, Rayees Muhammad Bhat, Shahid Mehraj, DIG HG CID Kashmir, Divisional Commandant HG Srinagar, SSP Security Kashmir, District SSPs of Srinagar, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Budgam, Kulgam, and Awantipora, SSP Traffic Srinagar, AIGs of Police Headquarters. ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, DIGs Sunil Gupta, M Suleman Choudhary, and Shakti Pathak, District SSPs of Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Udhampur, Ramban, Shopian, Kupwara, and Handwara, SSP Traffic Rural and SSP Traffic City, and SSP Security Jammu attended the meeting through virtual mode.