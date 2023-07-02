Amarnath Yatra reflects unity in diversity: LG

Reviewing the arrangements made for the yatra, the LG took stock of amenities including healthcare, sanitation, communication, lodging and community kitchen facilities and the day-wise status of the yatris arriving at the base camp.

Sinha directed the officials to deploy adequate men, machinery, and measures of road safety from Sonamarg to Baltal route.

He also reviewed the operations of DRDO Hospital and the joint Police Control Room established at Baltal.

Secretary Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, Raghav Langer briefed the LG on deployment of officers, traffic management, operations of the helicopter services, installation of tents, sanitation, power and water supply, and Rapid Assessment System for feedback.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of his visit, the LG said that the Amarnath Yatra and the warm hospitality of the citizens had ensured unprecedented increase in the tourism influx in J&K this year.

“I believe the yatris coming for the yatra will return to their respective states as the brand ambassadors of a new and aspiring J&K,” he said.

Appreciating the collective efforts of stakeholder departments, Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Police, and security forces, Sinha said that the widening of track, installation of safety railings at vulnerable stretches, and elaborate security arrangements would ensure the safe and hassle-free yatra of the devotees.