Amarnath Yatra reflects unity in diversity: LG

Baltal: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that the Amarnath Yatra reflects the unity in diversity.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that visiting the Amarnath Yatra base camp at Baltal, the LG said, “The Amarnath Yatra reflects unity in diversity in this enchanted land and people from different faiths and sects contribute to make it a smooth and enjoyable journey for the seekers. It sows the seed of bliss and creates the path for inner transformation and promotion of cultural ethos.”
He interacted with the officers of the civil administration, J&K Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and all other stakeholders involved in ensuring best of arrangements for the yatris.
“Amarnath Yatra holds great relevance in our tradition and it is a symbol of peace, harmony, and inclusive growth. I could feel the ecstatic joy of yatris at Baltal, who were getting ready for Amarnath Yatra,” Sinha said after interacting with the devotees.
“The congregation of seekers and keepers of divine wisdom from across the country are here to celebrate one of the oldest spiritual traditions of India," he said.
The LG said that the Amarnath Yatra was as much about sharing new ideas and reforms in different states as it was about the search for the supreme truth and spiritual strength.
“Each step towards the Amarnath Cave shrine is eternal contentment, human bonding and source of inspiration for the entire society,” he said.
Reviewing the arrangements made for the yatra, the LG took stock of amenities including healthcare, sanitation, communication, lodging and community kitchen facilities and the day-wise status of the yatris arriving at the base camp.
Sinha directed the officials to deploy adequate men, machinery, and measures of road safety from Sonamarg to Baltal route.
He also reviewed the operations of DRDO Hospital and the joint Police Control Room established at Baltal.
Secretary Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, Raghav Langer briefed the LG on deployment of officers, traffic management, operations of the helicopter services, installation of tents, sanitation, power and water supply, and Rapid Assessment System for feedback.
Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of his visit, the LG said that the Amarnath Yatra and the warm hospitality of the citizens had ensured unprecedented increase in the tourism influx in J&K this year.
“I believe the yatris coming for the yatra will return to their respective states as the brand ambassadors of a new and aspiring J&K,” he said.
Appreciating the collective efforts of stakeholder departments, Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Police, and security forces, Sinha said that the widening of track, installation of safety railings at vulnerable stretches, and elaborate security arrangements would ensure the safe and hassle-free yatra of the devotees.
“We have increased the holding areas and have sufficient holding capacity in case of inclement weather conditions,” he said and also shared information about the extensive arrangements made for healthcare of yatris.
“Radio Frequency Identification System (RFID) is fully implemented for the yatris. We have laid special focus on sanitation and cleanliness. Sufficient emergency responders from NDRF and SDRF have been deployed,” the LG said.
Chief Executive Officer of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), Mandeep Kumar Bhandari; Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar; and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal Shyambir accompanied the LG.