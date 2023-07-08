Amarnath Yatra remains suspended for 2nd day

Anantnag / Ganderbal / Jammu: The Amarnath Yatra was suspended for the second consecutive day on Saturday due to inclement weather conditions as rain continued to lash many parts of Kashmir.

“The yatra remained suspended today also and no yatri was allowed to move towards the Amarnath cave shrine this morning from Pahalgam and Baltal routes," an official said.

He said that due to heavy rains in Pahalgam, the 42-km trek from Chandwari to Amarnath cave shrine was rendered muddy and slide prone.

“A light snowfall was also reported at Poshpatri near Amarnath cave shrine,” an official said.

He said 3200 yatris who had reached Nunwan base camp on Thursday were still camped there.

“The yatris will be allowed to proceed once the weather improves,” an official said.

He said that the yatris who were halted at Baltal were safe and were sheltering at the halting stations as well as base camps along the route.

Meanwhile, the yatris in Jammu were halted at Bhagwati Nagar base camp following the sinking of a road on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in Ramban amid inclement weather conditions.