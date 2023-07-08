Amarnath Yatra remains suspended for 2nd day

Anantnag / Ganderbal / Jammu: The Amarnath Yatra was suspended for the second consecutive day on Saturday due to inclement weather conditions as rain continued to lash many parts of Kashmir.
“The yatra remained suspended today also and no yatri was allowed to move towards the Amarnath cave shrine this morning from Pahalgam and Baltal routes," an official said.
He said that due to heavy rains in Pahalgam, the 42-km trek from Chandwari to Amarnath cave shrine was rendered muddy and slide prone.
“A light snowfall was also reported at Poshpatri near Amarnath cave shrine,” an official said.
He said 3200 yatris who had reached Nunwan base camp on Thursday were still camped there.
“The yatris will be allowed to proceed once the weather improves,” an official said.
He said that the yatris who were halted at Baltal were safe and were sheltering at the halting stations as well as base camps along the route.
Meanwhile, the yatris in Jammu were halted at Bhagwati Nagar base camp following the sinking of a road on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in Ramban amid inclement weather conditions.
“As the yatra has been suspended, around 1800 to 2000 yatris were stopped at Lakhanpur and parts of Kathua district. These yatris have been provided appropriate accommodation by the administration in the district,” an official said.
He said that the Road Transport Corporation (RTC) booking counter at Bhagwati Nagar base camp remained closed on Saturday and, accordingly, no fresh tickets were issued to the yatris.
“On Friday, 65 RTC buses were booked for the yatris. These buses had to leave for their further destinations to Baltal and Pahalgam on Saturday morning from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp. However, the yatra was suspended and no yatri could proceed due to the bad weather conditions,” the official said.
The Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) has forecast that Jammu, Samba, Udhampur, Reasi, and Kathua districts are likely to witness thunderstorms and lightning with heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.
According to the officials, the authorities have arranged Jammu darshan buses for the stranded yatris to visit different places in Jammu City.
Meanwhile, vehicular traffic for Kashmir or yatra was not allowed from Jammu and Udhampur after the washing away of the road connecting T3 and T5 Panthayal Tunnel in Ramban district following heavy rains.
The yatris putting up at base camps in various areas were eagerly waiting to proceed for the yatra.
“We hope that the weather improves and our wish of paying obeisance at the cave shrine is fulfilled,” said a group of yatris.
Meanwhile, the Army said that they had evacuated and provided shelter to 370 yatris en-route Amarnath cave shrine.
“A total of 253 yatris at the Barari Marg camp and 126 yatris at the Chandanwari camp are comfortable. Army columns are reassuring support. Timely help and necessary assistance are being provided by the Army,” an Army spokesman said.
He said that the Army provided the stranded yatris with warm clothing, hot meals, and heating arrangements.
“Medical aid was also provided to the stranded yatris due to the temporary suspension of the yatra,” they said.
Meanwhile, an Amarnath yatri died in an accident in Vijaypur area of Samba district.
The yatri was identified as Rahul Kumar, 35, son of Satish Kumar of Trilokpuri in Delhi.