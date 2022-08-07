Amarnath Yatra remains suspended from Jammu

Jammu: The Amarnath yatra remained suspended from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp here for the second day on Sunday owing to a sharp decline in the arrival of yatris, officials said.

“The Amarnath Yatra remained suspended from Jammu due to the non-availability of an adequate number of yatris. We might send one more batch before the culmination of the yatra, depending on the availability of yatris,” an official said.