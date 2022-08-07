Amarnath Yatra remains suspended from Jammu

Jammu: The Amarnath yatra remained suspended from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp here for the second day on Sunday owing to a sharp decline in the arrival of yatris, officials said.
“The Amarnath Yatra remained suspended from Jammu due to the non-availability of an adequate number of yatris. We might send one more batch before the culmination of the yatra, depending on the availability of yatris,” an official said.
The officials said that the Bhagwati Nagar base camp was wearing a deserted look for the last few days, prompting the community kitchen operators to wind up their services.
On August 2, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had appealed to the yatris to visit the Amarnath cave shrine before August 5 given a forecast of inclement weather and more rains after that.
Nearly three lakh yatris visited the cave shrine, housing a naturally formed ice-stalagmite, this year.