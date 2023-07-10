Amarnath Yatra resumes from Baltal after 3 days

Ganderbal/Anantnag/Jammu: With the improvement in weather conditions, the annual Amarnath Yatra resumed from Baltal base camp on Monday after three days of temporary suspension due to inclement weather.
Through Pahalgam, it, however, continued with around 1000 more Yatris leaving for cave shrine today.
Meanwhile, for the third consecutive day, the Yatra remained suspended from Jammu base camp due to the closure of Srinagar Jammu National Highway after sinking of a portion of it (highway) in Ramban district in wake of inclement weather conditions.
The yatra was temporarily suspended on Friday along the twin tracks — the traditional 48-kilometre Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the 14-kilometre Baltal route in Ganderbal district following widespread rain and slippery trek conditions up to Amarnath cave shrine. Though the yatra was allowed from Pahalgam side on Sunday, however as a precautionary measure and for the safety of yatris, the authorities disallowed any yatra from Baltal base camp.
On Monday morning, a fresh batch of Amarnath pilgrims started their journey from Baltal base camp to perform darshan at holy Amarnath cave.
As per officials, the administration also resumed chopper services for the convenience of the pilgrims.
Through Pahalgam, the Yatra continued as around 1000 more Yatris left for the cave shrine this morning. An official said, “While one contingent left on Sunday, the other was allowed to proceed today.”
“Around 1000 pilgrims left from Nunwan base camp towards Chandanwari transit point early morning and later on trekked or used ponies towards the cave shrine,” he said.
The official said that several other Yatris, who were putting up at different locations in Kashmir, also reached Nunwan base camp to proceed towards the holy cave. “The trek has been cleared and the Yatris are now being allowed to move towards the holy cave,” he said.
The Yatris were quite happy over the significant improvement in weather conditions. “We have been praying for the rain to stop and the sun to shine. Our prayers have been answered,” the jubilant Yatris said.
After the Yatra which was suspended last week on Friday due to inclement weather conditions, around 3200 pilgrims were camping at Nunwan base camp. Several others were stranded en-route at different locations of Yatra route as the incessant rains had left the trek muddy and prone to landslides.
The 62-day annual pilgrimage to the 3,888-metre-high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas commenced from the twin tracks on July 1. The yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 31.
Meanwhile, from Jammu base camp, for the third consecutive day, the Yatra remained suspended on Monday also, due to the closure of Srinagar Jammu National Highway.
“There was no booking of Road Transport Buses from Jammu’s base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for the third consecutive day,” an official told Greater Kashmir.
Another official from the district administration said that they had accommodated over 11000 pilgrims due to the suspension of yatra in over 40 lodgement centres across Jammu city.
“We are working round the clock to help the pilgrims and make necessary arrangements for them,” said the officer, adding that the yatra remained halted because the highway was not restored for vehicular traffic and the weather condition was also not suitable.
According to the traffic police, over 3000 trucks loaded with goods were stranded in different stretches of Srinagar Jammu National Highway in Udhampur and they were waiting for the clearance of the Highway.
“The administration has made arrangements for tourists and pilgrims. Many have kept their vehicles at the langar sites,” the official said.
Moreover, an official said that they had accommodated over 2200 Amarnath Yatris in Udhampur. “We have fully operational 123 lodgement centres across Udhampur and they are fully occupied,” the official added.
“On Sunday, many pilgrims came to Udhampur via train from Jammu and RTC buses,” the official said.
“We have accommodated them. However, some of the pilgrims returned to Jammu in two RTC buses from Udhampur as they were stranded for the last two days in the district,” the official added.
Meanwhile, the authorities in Kathua have also accommodated pilgrims in different lodgements after welcoming them at Lakhanpur.