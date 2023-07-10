Amarnath Yatra resumes from Baltal after 3 days

Ganderbal/Anantnag/Jammu: With the improvement in weather conditions, the annual Amarnath Yatra resumed from Baltal base camp on Monday after three days of temporary suspension due to inclement weather.

Through Pahalgam, it, however, continued with around 1000 more Yatris leaving for cave shrine today.

Meanwhile, for the third consecutive day, the Yatra remained suspended from Jammu base camp due to the closure of Srinagar Jammu National Highway after sinking of a portion of it (highway) in Ramban district in wake of inclement weather conditions.

The yatra was temporarily suspended on Friday along the twin tracks — the traditional 48-kilometre Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the 14-kilometre Baltal route in Ganderbal district following widespread rain and slippery trek conditions up to Amarnath cave shrine. Though the yatra was allowed from Pahalgam side on Sunday, however as a precautionary measure and for the safety of yatris, the authorities disallowed any yatra from Baltal base camp.

On Monday morning, a fresh batch of Amarnath pilgrims started their journey from Baltal base camp to perform darshan at holy Amarnath cave.